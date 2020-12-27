vacuum tree

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
Do the 4 cyl Foxbody models also use the vacuum tree like the V8 models do? I'm working on a '94 LT1 swap into a 79 Malibu wagon and I'm thinking about using one of these vacuum trees in the process. For a cleaner look, I like the idea of reducing the number of hoses connected directly to the intake manifold. I know I could just by a tree from one of the venders but 4 banger Fox's show up in the bone yards around here a few times a year. Never seen a V8 car though.
 

I actually dont need the donor car to be a Mustang. What other Ford vehicles might I find one on?
 
Top Bottom