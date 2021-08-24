Vacuum?

Trying to adjust my Holley 600 using a vacuum gauge. I have read I should be getting somewhere near 16 PSI but I am not close. The engine idles nicely but I start getting a lot o smoke the more I turn the screws out and I am using a lot of gas.
 

HemiRick

HemiRick

I'd be looking at jacking under the house
Jun 28, 2020
758
285
73
57
Memphis TN
Turn the screws in till it runs best, (usually 1.5-2 turns from bottom) its too rich with them that far out.
 
