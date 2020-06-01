2006 Mustang GT Edelbrock supercharged, long tubes, Brenspeed DR cams, etc. I am looking to upgrade my clutch and I had some questions regarding valeo. I have read that overall, the consensus is that they are quality clutches, but would the Valeo stage 3 clutch (which states it holds up to 520TQ) be a viable option for my setup? I like the Mcloed super street pro, and I have used centreforce and spec in the past, but the price point is much better for valeo, especially if it has a stock like feel. Anyone have experience with any of the higher stage valeo clutches? Thanks