Value of a 289 engine

My son wrecked his classic 66 some 20 years ago and the engine happens to be still in my garage. He sold the car which was damaged in the front to someone in Birmingham who married the front A pillar back to another front end. The engine was pulled and now sits in an engine stand. My assumption is the engine need a full rebuild as nothing has been done over this period of time. Before someone says it, I realize we should have better maintained the engine but it was tucked away and mostly forgotten. So what is something like this worth?



Thanks.



Bob