Value of a 289 engine

S

Schulr

New Member
Dec 19, 2020
0
0
0
73
Atlanta
My son wrecked his classic 66 some 20 years ago and the engine happens to be still in my garage. He sold the car which was damaged in the front to someone in Birmingham who married the front A pillar back to another front end. The engine was pulled and now sits in an engine stand. My assumption is the engine need a full rebuild as nothing has been done over this period of time. Before someone says it, I realize we should have better maintained the engine but it was tucked away and mostly forgotten. So what is something like this worth?

Thanks.

Bob
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Help determining value of mustang
Replies
2
Views
513
What is it Worth?!?!?
Olivethefet
Olivethefet
swooshdave
Questionable Trade for 67- How crazy am I?
Replies
53
Views
4K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Olivethefet
Olivethefet
C
98 V6 -> 289 engine swap
Replies
3
Views
940
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Cerdman
C
CarMichael Angelo
Fathers And Sons......... A Eulogy
Replies
23
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
cleanLX
cleanLX
CarMichael Angelo
The Towering Inferno (the 1970 Mach 1 Version)
Replies
7
Views
910
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
smokin joe
smokin joe
Top Bottom