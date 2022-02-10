Value Weber IDA intake manifold 289 / 302

SB Ford Cobra Weber intake Mustang and Shelby SB Cobra Weber intake

Hey guys,I need your opinion. This is in my storage for several years. I was young and had plans. Now I have no time and do not want to spent the money for the carbs either.It was in the car when I bought it and do not know where its from. I think it was never installed.It has 120mm bore spacing, so this is for Weber IDA carburetors. Weber IDF have 90mm bore spacing.The mounting position of the carbs (same direction on both sides of the engine) is the genuine design of this intake in the early 60ties. Later the carburetors ware turned 180° on one side. I do not want to say that it is original, because I do not know.What do you think is this worth?If you have also any info and thoughts about original or not, please let me know.