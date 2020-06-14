Valve cover clearance

Hello everyone. I have a 93 lx that i put Sve heads on. I was trying to use the stock valve covers but they catch the rocker studs or valve springs on the oil fill baffle on one side. The other side is fine.

I can get different covers but i keep reading that there is a potential issue with clearance for the intake (cobra). The issue can be resolved with an intake spacer. Running stock hood so i def don't want to make the intake higher. Does anyone have experience or advice on this issue?