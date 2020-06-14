Valve cover clearance

H

Heavyfoot93

New Member
Jun 14, 2020
1
0
1
41
Pa
Hello everyone. I have a 93 lx that i put Sve heads on. I was trying to use the stock valve covers but they catch the rocker studs or valve springs on the oil fill baffle on one side. The other side is fine.
I can get different covers but i keep reading that there is a potential issue with clearance for the intake (cobra). The issue can be resolved with an intake spacer. Running stock hood so i def don't want to make the intake higher. Does anyone have experience or advice on this issue?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
93silverlx50 Can someone clarify valve cover clearance 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Mustang5L5 Valve Cover Clearances 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
Mustang5L5 Engine Valve Cover Clearance With Crane Cobra 1.72 Rr's Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S Valve Cover And Throttle Body Clearance Problem 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
fivespeedsteed Valve Cover Clearance With Pedestal-stud Conversion And Rrs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
John Dirks Jr Valve Cover Clearance 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
F Valve Cover And The Explorer Upper Intake Clearance Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
JordanB21 Holley Valve Covers Clearance 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
mustangmike6996 valve cover clearance Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
KaLiKo Street 5.0 Valve Cover Clearance Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Kdubslugga Valve cover clearance with baffle still on!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
bdog9seclx No valve cover baffle or filler clearance HELP for solution Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
DocG Clearanced Valve Covers 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
P Valve Cover/Oil Baffle Clearance ??Question?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Adam95GT TFS valve cover clearance issue... How did you guys fix it 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
W valve cover clearance 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 16
T Valve cover clearance problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
1991notchbackLX another valve cover clearance question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
monte87 Valve cover clearance ??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
D Valve cover clearance issue 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
gcwh02 Clearance w/ tall valve covers Q Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Bosko5.0 Whats the clearance of the stock valve covers to the rockers? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
D Stock height valve covers with extra rocker clearance? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
M valve cover clearance? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
rd Valve Cover Clearance with Roller Rockers Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
jackchan clearance of my stock valve covers! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
9 trick flow valve covers - clearance question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
1 Is there enough clearance to run "Tall" valve covers on a EFI stang? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
B Valve Cover Clearance...Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
zenboy99 Fox TB bracket/valve cover clearance 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
'95svtcobra valve cover clearance? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
1 Valve Cover Clearance Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
A RPMII manifold to Valve Cover clearance ?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
RYC CUKR Valve cover clearance question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
dderek Help me pick some nice valve covers! need help with clearance etc. show me yours :) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
calpolymustang roller rocker arm clearance with COBRA valve covers Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
T intake to valve cover clearance 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
T rocker arm valve cover clearance 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Lxpony Help with valve cover/roller rocker clearance- pics inside!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
68GEETEE valve cover clearance HELP needed Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
Bustedknuckle 2.8 after market valve covers / distributors 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 14
6 Question about valve covers 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
84blkstang Engine What Valve covers fit the trickflow heads and rockers without modification ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
D 19641/2 Mustang convertible valve covers need to know what color they should be 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 15
A Intake manifold to close to valve cover?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
James V Fox Valve Cover Issues. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Justin87 Engine Yet another explorer intake valve cover question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
R Engine Ordered wrong valve covers Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
R Engine 1.6 roller rockers contacting even 86-93 valve covers 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
R Fox valve cover interference with fox body covers 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom