Valve Cover Clearances

I'm torn between two sets of valve covers, and trying to understand if i'll have any clearance issues with my setup (TFS170's w/Crane Gold 1.6's).
I like the set of TFS black covers, and I am going to assume these will clear. Increased height is a concern for me as I'm running a 3/8" spacer with my cobra intake, but can't go much more without needing a hood.
TFS-51411801 valve covers
TFS-51400800 oil fill neck
But I've always liked these too. Description says these are taller, so I assume they will clear as well
M-6000-E302
Any direct experience or opinions on one over the other? Cost is about the same considering I need to buy the oil fill neck for the TFS covers and install it. Like I said before, I'm already running a 3/8" spacer on my Cobra intake, so they should be enough clearance I assume?
