Valve Cover Clearances

Put lubricant all over the balls
I'm torn between two sets of valve covers, and trying to understand if i'll have any clearance issues with my setup (TFS170's w/Crane Gold 1.6's).

I like the set of TFS black covers, and I am going to assume these will clear. Increased height is a concern for me as I'm running a 3/8" spacer with my cobra intake, but can't go much more without needing a hood.
tfs-51411801_8052.jpg

TFS-51411801 valve covers
TFS-51400800 oil fill neck

But I've always liked these too. Description says these are taller, so I assume they will clear as well
s-l1000.jpg

M-6000-E302

Any direct experience or opinions on one over the other? Cost is about the same considering I need to buy the oil fill neck for the TFS covers and install it. Like I said before, I'm already running a 3/8" spacer on my Cobra intake, so they should be enough clearance I assume?
 

No experience with those particular valve covers but figured I'd throw my 2 cents in....maybe it will help.
I run stock valve covers w/baffles removed, no intake spacer, 1.6 Crane gold rollers on RHS200 heads
and have no clearance issues.
 
I know the tfs covers will clear, but you will need to drill for the oil fill/vent and there's no baffle.

Frpp ones (the short/efi-labeled ones) may need a little clearancing on the baffles but otherwise should work fine.

The tf heads do have the cover rail raised 1/4" or so above stock so that will help. May need to trim/fiddle with the throttle bracket as well depending on egr/tb spacer setup.
 
I knew i'd need to mess with the throttle cable bracket. I have access to a laser cutter and brake so i could just cut/bend myself up a custom setup if needed. Concerned more with clearance on the covers with the cobra intake plenum w/ 3/8" spacer.

Between the two covers, it's really more of personal preference. I actually planned on coating the cobra upper in black as well, so just trying to think which one supplements the look i am going for.

How difficult is installing the oil fill on the TFS heads? Does it need to be located in a specific spot to clear the rockers, or just drill where i please (within reason)
 
I currently run the Ford Racing ones with a Cobra intake and no intake spacer. You do have to enlarge the mounting holes in the TB bracket about 1/8" to clear but that's it. With a intake spacer you shouldn't even need to do that.

I would like to know what rockers will clear too. I have used the Ford Racing ones with the old Steeda 1.7 adjustable pedestal style rockers before and they clear after working on the oil baffle, but I have no clue if a stud mount rocker will clear or not.
 
Not sure if you are set on those 2 sets. But i have a set from my car that are brand new ive mounted on motor and only ran the car never drove. They are holley/ mr gasket baffled valve covers. The finish is black and looks awesome im starting to strip my car and sell everything to start the coyote swap.They clear my systemax with no issues and also my 1.6 comp roller rockers. If your interested let me know ill give you a great deal im located in new bedford ma.

https://www.holley.com/products/accessories/valve_covers/small_block_ford_valve_covers/parts/6846BG
 
Hmm. I'll let you know. I was set on the looks of those two sets but I didn't know those existed. Let me think about which one I want to go with a bit.
 
Not sure if you are set on those 2 sets. But i have a set from my car that are brand new ive mounted on motor and only ran the car never drove. They are holley/ mr gasket baffled valve covers. The finish is black and looks awesome im starting to strip my car and sell everything to start the coyote swap.They clear my systemax with no issues and also my 1.6 comp roller rockers. If your interested let me know ill give you a great deal im located in new bedford ma.

https://www.holley.com/products/accessories/valve_covers/small_block_ford_valve_covers/parts/6846BG
Those are good looking valve covers
 
I run the FRPPs you put up with 1.6 Harland sharps on my TFS 170s . No issue

IMG_7857.jpg
 
Oil fill hole is not so bad, i drilled it between the intake and exhaust rocker and haven't had a issue with sucking oil.
20160817_162211.jpg
 
