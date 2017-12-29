Valve Cover Clearances

I knew i'd need to mess with the throttle cable bracket. I have access to a laser cutter and brake so i could just cut/bend myself up a custom setup if needed. Concerned more with clearance on the covers with the cobra intake plenum w/ 3/8" spacer.



Between the two covers, it's really more of personal preference. I actually planned on coating the cobra upper in black as well, so just trying to think which one supplements the look i am going for.



How difficult is installing the oil fill on the TFS heads? Does it need to be located in a specific spot to clear the rockers, or just drill where i please (within reason)