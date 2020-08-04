Engine Valve cover/ intake studs and other stuff

gearhead77

gearhead77

Active Member
Mar 13, 2019
68
26
28
Pittsburgh PA
So I’ve finally gotten to taking the upper intake off my car to deal with the probable fuel injector issue. My valve covers (stock) are seeping and I should deal with it now as . I’ve bought the Perma Dry Plus gaskets but had some questions:

Is a stud kit a good idea/worthy investment for the valve covers?

The service manual mentions alignment studs for putting the upper intake back on. I can find no mention of these anywhere, but wouldn’t a threaded rod of the same size/ pitch be the same concept? I figure they’d be nice for the really hard to see/reach holes on the back

Does the bracket that runs from the upper intake to the lower intake need to go back on?( The one that was on the “hidden stud” on the back of the intake). What purpose did that serve?!

Finally, I’m debating on buying new injectors (the AFIS ones on Summit) or having mine sent out for cleaning/flow tested. Obviously cheaper to reuse factory injectors, but is there any plus to having a newer injector?


Any suggestions on this task is helpful. I managed to get it all apart, including the electrical connectors for the injectors without breaking anything , but I don’t wanna mess up getting it back together. Quick disconnects just aren’t after 31 years of dirt, heat and funk!
 
Last edited:

Wayne Waldrep

Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
15 Year Member
Apr 14, 2003
882
453
83
54
Cuba, AL
I have the valve cover stud kit. They make keeping the gasket in place easy. Nothing overly great about them though.
The bracket does not need to go back on.
Never once used alignment studs for the upper intake.
Always put dielectric grease in electrical connector when reconnecting them.
 
