Valve cover leaking

Been having oil smoking off exhaust manifold for a long time. This morning while replacing radiator, heater hoses, and thermostat I found that the front valve cover bolt by coil pack was missing and the next one back was loose. Guess I now know where the oil was coming from. Any suggestions on where to get replacement bolt or recommendations on valve cover gasket. Also any videos on replacement would help. Been a long time since I have been on here but need to get my baby running again.
 

Get the Fel-Pro rubber gasket with the steel stops in it for the valvecover, you'll thank me later.

As far as a replacement bolt, check any 2.3 or 2.5 SOHC powered Ranger, Mazda B-series, Mustang, etc in the nearest salvage yard, or take one with you to a parts store or Fastenal to match it up.
 
