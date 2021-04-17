Valve cover leaking

Been having oil smoking off exhaust manifold for a long time. This morning while replacing radiator, heater hoses, and thermostat I found that the front valve cover bolt by coil pack was missing and the next one back was loose. Guess I now know where the oil was coming from. Any suggestions on where to get replacement bolt or recommendations on valve cover gasket. Also any videos on replacement would help. Been a long time since I have been on here but need to get my baby running again.