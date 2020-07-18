valve keepers

Hi,It’s hard to discern this from a picture alone, but the simple low-Tech approaches will answer your question, no harm done to your Keeper(s). Don’t clamp them up when testing, that may destroy them.Just my opinion...I would suggest you, it appears deformed. I’d loosely guess it may not be heat treated, or perhaps affected from excess hot/cold cycles, too close to Coil Bind, a Rocker/Valve Stem Geometry conflict or possibly run with Spring or Spring(s) loads exceeding the intended Spring load capacity.Just a suggestion to consider..Good Keepers are not expensive, the risk of losing one and dropping a Valve, damaging the Piston, gouging a Cylinder wall & scrapping a Block...expensive.These are only my opinions, relaying what I see. Being honest for your benefit, not harsh-k?File test the TOP (wide end) of the Keepers as if installed, #’s 1, 2 and #3 are zero damage methods, #4 is a method that may damage them if not very careful.1) Use a light cutting steel File you first tested on a piece of scrap carbon steel, file direction from tip towards the Handle. Clean chips out with a wire brush.Lay the File on a wooden surface and hold the Keeper in your hand, swipe each Keeper lightly and about 1/2 the length of the light File.A) You’ll find the File will slide very smoothly over a Hardened Keeper, no material will be removed.B) Iffile will try to “bite” into the Keeper, you’ll feel the resistance- if you feel this, stop.2) If your flat File is also a side cutting type, you can make a partial swipe across the center on the top (Wide area) of the Keeper using the corner of the File, same as above.3) Using a Spring loaded Punch, or a Transfer Punch, seat both Keeper in a Retainer & a few light taps, comparing against a piece of scrap Carbon, and each Keeper. You’ll know quick which is hardened.2 Quick questions..these being run with a Solid Flat or Roller Cam?Are they 7 Degree or 10 Degree Keepers & Valves?Any questions, feel free!Best!-John