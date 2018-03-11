Valve lash problem

New Member
Mar 11, 2018
Hello, new to the forum. I appreciate any help offered.

I’ve researched but couldn’t find much on my specific issue. I have a 93 coupe, it has a TFS 1 cam, trick flow heads, and 1.6 LS rockers. This is what I was told when I purchased the vehicle. So I had the lower intake off and I decided to check the lash. I went through the recommended procedure for setting the lash.

The issue I’m having, on some of the cylinders, the rocker bolt will tighten all the way down and I still have a decent amount of lash in the rocker arm and free spinning with the push rod.....but I can’t tigheten anymore.

As stated, it doesn’t happen with all the rockers.

Thanks in advance
 

New Member
Mar 11, 2018
Forgot to mention it’s pedestal mount.

Would rocker arm shims take care of this issue?
 
New Member
Mar 11, 2018
Nothing in particular. The car wasn’t running good when I bought it, I think the previous owner did a sloppy job.

I had the lower intake off, was changing the gasket. I noticed some play on the some of the rockers. That’s why I decided to go back through and check them all.
 
Member
Jan 24, 2016
69
13
18
SN Certified Technician
Aug 27, 2012
9,907
6,694
204
In the garage
there is no valve "lash" on hydraulic lifters. On these you adjust to 0 preload to zero and then usually around 1/2 t 0 1 turn to achieve the necessary ft lb of resistance which is around 18-20 I believe. You want the valve stem centered on the rocker and adjust it by either shimming the rocker or adjusting the pushrod length, depending on which way you need to move the contact patch for the rocker on the valve stem.

Are you sure you are measuring the rockers with the cam on the base of the lobe for each rocker? If you had that much slack, you would hear ticking/slapping
 
New Member
Mar 11, 2018
6
0
1
39
mikestang63 said:
there is no valve "lash" on hydraulic lifters. On these you adjust to 0 preload to zero and then usually around 1/2 t 0 1 turn to achieve the necessary ft lb of resistance which is around 18-20 I believe. You want the valve stem centered on the rocker and adjust it by either shimming the rocker or adjusting the pushrod length, depending on which way you need to move the contact patch for the rocker on the valve stem.

Are you sure you are measuring the rockers with the cam on the base of the lobe for each rocker? If you had that much slack, you would hear ticking/slapping
Click to expand...
I adjusted the intake on the compression stroke....just after the exhaust started to open. I repeated each in the firing order.
 
New Member
Jun 15, 2020
12
0
1
45
Florida
mikestang63 said:
there is no valve "lash" on hydraulic lifters. On these you adjust to 0 preload to zero and then usually around 1/2 t 0 1 turn to achieve the necessary ft lb of resistance which is around 18-20 I believe. You want the valve stem centered on the rocker and adjust it by either shimming the rocker or adjusting the pushrod length, depending on which way you need to move the contact patch for the rocker on the valve stem.

Are you sure you are measuring the rockers with the cam on the base of the lobe for each rocker? If you had that much slack, you would hear ticking/slapping
Click to expand...
Question...
Does it matter if the lifter is pumped up with oil? Also if using this method does it matter if the valve is open or closed?
 
