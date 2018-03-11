Valve lash problem

Hello, new to the forum. I appreciate any help offered.
I’ve researched but couldn’t find much on my specific issue. I have a 93 coupe, it has a TFS 1 cam, trick flow heads, and 1.6 LS rockers. This is what I was told when I purchased the vehicle. So I had the lower intake off and I decided to check the lash. I went through the recommended procedure for setting the lash.
The issue I’m having, on some of the cylinders, the rocker bolt will tighten all the way down and I still have a decent amount of lash in the rocker arm and free spinning with the push rod.....but I can’t tigheten anymore.
As stated, it doesn’t happen with all the rockers.
Thanks in advance
I’ve researched but couldn’t find much on my specific issue. I have a 93 coupe, it has a TFS 1 cam, trick flow heads, and 1.6 LS rockers. This is what I was told when I purchased the vehicle. So I had the lower intake off and I decided to check the lash. I went through the recommended procedure for setting the lash.
The issue I’m having, on some of the cylinders, the rocker bolt will tighten all the way down and I still have a decent amount of lash in the rocker arm and free spinning with the push rod.....but I can’t tigheten anymore.
As stated, it doesn’t happen with all the rockers.
Thanks in advance