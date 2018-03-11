Valve lash problem

there is no valve "lash" on hydraulic lifters. On these you adjust to 0 preload to zero and then usually around 1/2 t 0 1 turn to achieve the necessary ft lb of resistance which is around 18-20 I believe. You want the valve stem centered on the rocker and adjust it by either shimming the rocker or adjusting the pushrod length, depending on which way you need to move the contact patch for the rocker on the valve stem.



Are you sure you are measuring the rockers with the cam on the base of the lobe for each rocker? If you had that much slack, you would hear ticking/slapping