Valve springs required to cam your 3.8 v6 [ part info inside ]

9

98Mustang2017

Active Member
May 3, 2017
161
14
38
ct
Sharing my experience and research to lead the way.

If you want a camshaft for this engine it is worth getting a set of these dual valve springs :
Dual-Valve-Springs.jpg


Why? Because your stock cam has a lift of .432" already and the stock valve springs can barely tolerate .480. That is no power difference to be noticed.

Those dual valve springs are rated up to .690" Lift but you should keep it at a max lift of .640 to keep things from breaking due to Coil Bind.

--
Along with the springs you should include with that the steel valvespring retainers.
crn-99969-16_ml.jpg

Why? Because the stock retainers don't quite cover the whole valvespring and plus the spring has more pressure. You don't want anything to break or bend under high load and RPM .
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T For Sale New 4.6/5.4 Comp cams 106400 with Beehive valve Springs and retainers Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
R Engine correct tool to remove valve spring Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
J Engine 1989 Gt vert stock heads valve spring help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
V Engine 1995 Cobra, valve springs to work with E303 cam? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
9 Is it required to swap valve springs when swapping cams? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
Similar threads
For Sale New 4.6/5.4 Comp cams 106400 with Beehive valve Springs and retainers
Engine correct tool to remove valve spring
Engine 1989 Gt vert stock heads valve spring help
Engine 1995 Cobra, valve springs to work with E303 cam?
Is it required to swap valve springs when swapping cams?
Top Bottom