Valve springs required to cam your 3.8 v6 [ part info inside ]

Sharing my experience and research to lead the way.If you want a camshaft for this engine it is worth getting a set of these dual valve springs :Why? Because your stock cam has a lift of .432" already and the stock valve springs can barely tolerate .480. That is no power difference to be noticed.Those dual valve springs are rated up to .690" Lift but you should keep it at a max lift of .640 to keep things from breaking due to Coil Bind.--Along with the springs you should include with that the steel valvespring retainers.Why? Because the stock retainers don't quite cover the whole valvespring and plus the spring has more pressure. You don't want anything to break or bend under high load and RPM .