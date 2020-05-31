Hi all, I finally got the engine back together after the cam, heads & intake swap. I was having problems with PTV clearance & had to fly cut the pistons. I measured (with a pushrod length tool) and determined that I needed longer pushrods. I determined I needed 6.400 so I bought a set & installed them. The first time I torqued the rockers to 19 ft lbs in between 1/2 to 3/4 of a turn & I had bad valve train noise. I readjusted the valves again using a different order & went to 21 ft lbs in about 3/4 of a turn but still it sounds like a sewing machine. I’m new to the Ford world so I don’t know what may be the issue or how to fix it, any info is appreciated. At least i was able to come up with a name for the car, I named it Lavergne after the home office of Singer sewing machines lol