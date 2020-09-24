Engine Valve train noise

Scott7512

Scott7512

Active Member
May 19, 2015
116
6
38
54
Branchland WV
Just completed a head swap with afr 165 heads. New crane rockers. Stud mount and new tfs hardened push rods. I reused the stock hydraulic roller lifters and the x303 cam. The heads previously were gt40p with roller rockers. Also put on a edelbrock rpm II intake.
I adjusted the lifters just till I had no slack and then went 1/2 turn.
This new setup is noticeably noisier than before. Not enough to make me say oh :poo: and shut it off. It sounds the same all around the engine so it’s not just one area. Can’t hear it with the hood down.
Should the stock lifters work with this setup? Is this louder sound normal?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Engine Valve train noise after cam swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 32
N valve train noise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
yellow2kgt Valve train noise. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
c.moser LOUD tapping noise coming from valve train... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 20
stevesLX Valve Train noise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
4 ticking noise from valve train comes and goes? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Kurt2002 Valve Train Noise, Help.... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
W Valve Train Noise Problem (Long) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
9 Help with valve train noise. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
itsaMustangtoo Valve train noise ?? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 22
I knocking? TO MUCH VALVE TRAIN NOISE! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
vristang Valve train noise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Dane Brahler Valve Train Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
J Engine Need Help With Valve Train Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
9 Engine Valve Train Question On 3 Bar Gt40's Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
untohim Engine Valve Train Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
srtthis SOLD Higher End Valve Train Engine and Power Adder 1
8 Ticking Valve Train Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
L Valve Train Issue, Rods, Rockers, Lifters. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
S 302 Valve Train Package Engine and Power Adder 0
Scott Parker any suggestions? Valve train Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
A Nasty valve train click (?) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
O Question about running MLS head gaskets and stock valve train Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Butterfinger Valve Train Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
jackson0215 Valve Train Question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
Ponydrvr72 Need Aussie valve train recipe Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
bstuke Noisy valve train on FRPP Crate Motor? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
T Noisy valve train?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
icemetalstang Dry start in valve train 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
K Are ported E7TE heads w/ GT-40 valve train worth it? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Pokageek For those of you that don't understand "valve-train terms like OHV, OHC, SOHC, DOHC.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 26
hotrodt valve train geometry? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
enyawix Valve train question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
enyawix valve train question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Blown331LX Valve train Issues I NEED expert help... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
stevesLX valve train lifters still ticking Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
M Are roller valve trains noisy? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
G Valve Train Question... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
M Valve Train "ticking" 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 7
Flavadave4 Valve Train Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
281pony Valve train adjustment question (searched) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
CrazyCobra Noisy Valve Train Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
jeffnoel Ticking in valve-train 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 1
DarkMesa8 Valve Train/Pushrods Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
kdog_x Valve train clatter??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
8 valve train geometry wrong.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Z I set valve train with oil soaked lifters was that wrong? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M Valve train problems Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
M Valve train and cam swap info Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
1 VALVE TRAIN Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom