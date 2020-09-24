Just completed a head swap with afr 165 heads. New crane rockers. Stud mount and new tfs hardened push rods. I reused the stock hydraulic roller lifters and the x303 cam. The heads previously were gt40p with roller rockers. Also put on a edelbrock rpm II intake.I adjusted the lifters just till I had no slack and then went 1/2 turn.This new setup is noticeably noisier than before. Not enough to make me say ohand shut it off. It sounds the same all around the engine so it’s not just one area. Can’t hear it with the hood down.Should the stock lifters work with this setup? Is this louder sound normal?