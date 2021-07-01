Hi guys. Been on here for a long time but haven't posted in years. Working on my 83 5.0 convertible. I bought the car with a stuck motor, someone rebuilt it and never put oil in it or ran it. After weeks of diesel, ATF and Free all I got it spinning as free as my new 306 on my engine stand. Ran it a couple short times and realized it did t have any oil pressure. Upon removing the intake I found that the oil galley plug under the intake was missing. I got the kit and replaced it. But I only get oil to one rocker on cylinder #4 and it has a good stream up front where the hole.by the distributor is. But can't seem too get oil to pump to the rest of the valve train. Dosent show pressure on the gauge but drags my drill down while priming. I was going to assume bad oil pump but it seems to be pumping fine. All the pushrods are clean and clear. I hosed them out with brake clean and ran air through them. Tried rotating the motor while priming. Dry/bad lifters? Or should I just break down and pull the front cover assuming whoever forgot the intake oil galley plug didnt install the front one behind the timing cover? Sorry if this is long winded but I'm at a loss here. I'm no engine builder by any means but not a complete novice. Any help is greatly appreciated.