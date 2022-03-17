valvetrain knock!

ok so my 2.3L mustangs valvetrains knocking, i pulled a spark plug and the knock got quieter but didn't go away. yesterday i asked one of the guys at a local machine shop what he thought and he said its definitely a valvetrain issue and I was wondering if any of you guys knew anything about the valvetrain on the 2.3! because I have to replace a valve cover gasket and thought why not kill 2 birds with one stone and try to eliminate the knock aswell, ill try to attach a video or picture of some sort after school today incase you guys want to here what I'm talking about!
 

Could be a HLA (hydraulic lash adjuster) failing.
With the valve cover off check all the cam lobes for gouges or heavy wear first. If they look ok changing a bad HLA is not that difficult but you will need a "on car" spring compressor to get the cam follower out of the way.
 
