valvetrain nock!

Piranahbite

Piranahbite

Member
Jan 21, 2022
20
3
13
17
American canyon
ok so my 2.3L mustangs valvetrains nocking, i pulled a spark plug and the nock got quieter but didn't go away. yesterday i asked one of the guys at a local machine shop what he thought and he said its definitely a valvetrain issue and I was wondering if any of you guys knew anything about the valvetrain on the 2.3! because I have to replace a valve cover gasket and thought why not kill 2 birds with one stone and try to eliminate the nock aswell, ill try to attach a video or picture of some sort after school today incase you guys want to here what I'm talking about!
 

