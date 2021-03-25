Vapor line from gas tank doesn't fit on charcoal canister.

I recently ordered the charcoal canister kit from late model restorations to try and install it for my first modification on the car, but the gas vapor line coming from the gas tank doesn't fit on the small nipple of the charcoal canister. The nipple is too small. The kit came with a rubber 90 degree elbow that might be able to work if I zip tie it on to the charcoal canister and to the vapor line, but it is still too big. Anyone have this same problem? Any solutions?
Another question: do I have to remove my intake manifold to be able to get to the point where the vacuum line connects to it?
Another question: do I have to remove my intake manifold to be able to get to the point where the vacuum line connects to it?