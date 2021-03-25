Vapor line from gas tank doesn't fit on charcoal canister.

The hard line from the fuel tank connects to a soft vac line, and then that is what connects to the charcoal canister. Sounds like you need to fab up the transition soft line. The line from the engine is a different size. I believe I have both OEM lines handy as i'm about to reinstall this on my car. I'll try to get pics.



As for the intake manifold line, the way the factory set it up was that the line from the front of the intake ran out about 12" and then had a barbed union connector. That way you could disconnect it there rather than under the intake. If that union is missing, you'll need to lift the intake up to reach the nipple on the intane and install a new line. I highly recommend installing a barbed union clear of the intake for future use as well.