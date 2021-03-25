Vapor line from gas tank doesn't fit on charcoal canister.

I recently ordered the charcoal canister kit from late model restorations to try and install it for my first modification on the car, but the gas vapor line coming from the gas tank doesn't fit on the small nipple of the charcoal canister. The nipple is too small. The kit came with a rubber 90 degree elbow that might be able to work if I zip tie it on to the charcoal canister and to the vapor line, but it is still too big. Anyone have this same problem? Any solutions?

Another question: do I have to remove my intake manifold to be able to get to the point where the vacuum line connects to it?
 

The hard line from the fuel tank connects to a soft vac line, and then that is what connects to the charcoal canister. Sounds like you need to fab up the transition soft line. The line from the engine is a different size. I believe I have both OEM lines handy as i'm about to reinstall this on my car. I'll try to get pics.

As for the intake manifold line, the way the factory set it up was that the line from the front of the intake ran out about 12" and then had a barbed union connector. That way you could disconnect it there rather than under the intake. If that union is missing, you'll need to lift the intake up to reach the nipple on the intane and install a new line. I highly recommend installing a barbed union clear of the intake for future use as well.
 
I just did my canister with the same kit you got, there should be a larger and a smaller rubber line, in addition to the hard plastic line. The smaller rubber vacuum line should run from the canister up to about the front side of the shock tower, then the hard line fits inside of it and runs all the way down under the car to another short piece of the small rubber line that joins the plastic line to the metal line going back to the tank. The larger rubber fuel line is what runs from the other canister nipple through the solenoid up to the front of the manifold. Kind of hard to describe if the existing system is gone, you may want to go to a junkyard or find someone with an intact car and observe the original system.
 
IMG_20210325_180054.jpg

I hope this is clear enough to help
 
Just got it finished and figured out, though did you also have problems with the vacuum hose being to small for the intake manifold? I had to go to autozone and get a 3/8 vacuum hose as well as a vacuum connector from 3/8 to 1/4 for it to fit on the intake and on the solenoid properly.
 
