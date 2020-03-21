Vapor purge solenoid help!!!

Hi so I have a 2000 mustang gt automatic. Vehicle has been running great but recentley got a check engine light for a evap leak. The leak has been (Small leak) but recentley when I scanned it said (large leak). I ordered a canister solenoid and decided to replace it. It was a very simple replacement took the left rear tire off unbolted charcoal canister and slid it out and replaced solenoid. Put it back together now vehicle is running with lack of power. The car will rev up to like 4000 rpms to shift. And will barely move. I put the old one back on and its still doing it!! I dont know what I could of done wrong the install was so simple took me about 10 min. Now my car isnt running right and cant figure out what happend. Any help will be appreciated. If any has a picture of there canister that could help to see the hoses if I mixed something up or something. Please help