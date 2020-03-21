Vapor purge solenoid help!!!

G

Gutierrezd4061

New Member
Mar 21, 2020
1
0
1
27
Cali
Hi so I have a 2000 mustang gt automatic. Vehicle has been running great but recentley got a check engine light for a evap leak. The leak has been (Small leak) but recentley when I scanned it said (large leak). I ordered a canister solenoid and decided to replace it. It was a very simple replacement took the left rear tire off unbolted charcoal canister and slid it out and replaced solenoid. Put it back together now vehicle is running with lack of power. The car will rev up to like 4000 rpms to shift. And will barely move. I put the old one back on and its still doing it!! I dont know what I could of done wrong the install was so simple took me about 10 min. Now my car isnt running right and cant figure out what happend. Any help will be appreciated. If any has a picture of there canister that could help to see the hoses if I mixed something up or something. Please help
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
9 Air in fuel lines or vapor lock? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
Xkuzme1 Smoke / Vapor From Oil Cap? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
C 98 GT - excessive vapor coming out of one tailpipe in cold temp SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Platonic Solid Fuel Vapor Purge (aka: Evaporative Control) Connection 351C Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
R Vapor Canister Purge Valve 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 24
Similar threads
Air in fuel lines or vapor lock?
Smoke / Vapor From Oil Cap?
98 GT - excessive vapor coming out of one tailpipe in cold temp
Fuel Vapor Purge (aka: Evaporative Control) Connection 351C
Vapor Canister Purge Valve
Top Bottom