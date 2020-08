ok i have a 2000 mustang and the tank was leaking and rusted inside..so i get a new one..... soooo the smaller blue valve u can get on line or any auto store. the bigger one has been discontinued by ford ( isnt that nice of them)......there's no info on after maket ones so can i block that hole ... the bigger valve broke as i was trying to take it out actually i had to push it in the rank.... they sell new tanks but not all the parts