VE Analyze vs Tune Analyze Live

So which do you prefer to use? Which is better? Is it better to import a 15+mins datalog into Megalog Viewer and using VE Analyze or is it better to use Tunerstudio and run Tune Analyze Live? Can your run a datalog while driving and use Tune Live and then when you get done driving pull it into VE Analyze and clean it up the last bit or do both need to be done separate?



I finally got to drive my car to a car show this weekend after upgrading to the Bosch 210s and the car drove great just not sure if there are items I over looked. Thanks for the input.