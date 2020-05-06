vehicle shut of and does not want to start up again

I have a 2005 Saleen SC. Not to long ago my wife was driving home in it and it just shut of in the middle of an intersection, then it would not start again. She had the vehicle towed to a trusted shop in town and a week later they found a short in the wiring going to the boost-a-pump. Once they fixed the short the vehicle was fine. Then a few days later the same thing happened just this time she did not make it out of the neighborhood. The shop towed the vehicle again and so far we have not gotten an answer back. Since I am currently deployed, I am unable to do anything myself with the car. Can anybody give me any ideas on what it could be or things I can have the shop check?