Very bad shaking from motor.

blacklungcustoms
New Member
- Dec 6, 2012
- 5
- 0
- 1
I have been searching all over to find the answer to this problem with no luck. I have a 2000 mustang 3.8 that has a bad vibration/shaking problem. you can feel it when idling a little but when you hit the gas its bad even in park or neutral. The problem is just as bad when driving. any time you push on the gas the car shakes. From outside the car you would not even know it had a problem. Motor has plenty of power and runs great. No check engine lights or anything. I have replaced the motor mounts and the last owner said he replaced the harmonic balancer. What else could it be. Please help.