Very bad shaking from motor.

I took it to aamco just to see what they would say and they told me they were not sure. So im still in the same boat. I dont want to spend a bunch of money figuring it out. the person said thy did the harmonic balancer so Im guessing it has been done. is it a big deal working on a flex plate? Also could it be the torque converter? Aamco said to replace the whole motor. I thought it was way overkill. They said it could be the crankshaft. I would think that if it was the crankshaft the motor would run like bad or not run at all. Thanks for all the help.