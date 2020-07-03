Very high mileage Mustang for sale

Hi,

I've owned a 2002 Mustang for 8 years. One of the best cars I ever owned. I seen a 2006 GT with high mileage for $3,700. 280,000 miles. Yes very high. The guy doesn't know what's been done. He said a nurse traveled with it and a retired Veteran. I have not seen this car in person. Looks clean inside and out. My question is, wouldn't a car like that already had transmission work, etc. ? I don't like the fact there is no info on repairs. But the price is tempting me. But the other side says ya a money pit.