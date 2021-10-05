Vibration at quarter throttle

P

Primer66

New Member
Aug 22, 2021
5
0
1
31
USA
Hey everyone,
My '66 with a 289 and a C4 seems to vibrate when I'm at about quarter throttle, enough to rattle the loose fixings. This only happens when I'm either decelerating or coasting. I currently have a bad engine mount but this has happened since before it broke. Has anyone experienced this/know a fix?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

1970machwon
Engine Bad vibration 3500 RPM+
Replies
26
Views
540
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
1970machwon
1970machwon
K
Drivetrain Intermittent vibration
Replies
6
Views
613
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Deleted member 215073
D
5.0specialist
Drivetrain Drivetrain Shudder/Vibration
Replies
3
Views
636
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
R
3rd gear pedal down vibration
Replies
0
Views
562
SVT Tech Forum
rsmith42589
R
DukeOfValencia
1970 Barn Find Questions
Replies
0
Views
83
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
DukeOfValencia
DukeOfValencia
Top Bottom