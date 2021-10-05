Vibration at quarter throttle

Hey everyone,
My '66 with a 289 and a C4 seems to vibrate when I'm at about quarter throttle, enough to rattle the loose fixings. This only happens when I'm either decelerating or coasting. I currently have a bad engine mount but this has happened since before it broke. Has anyone experienced this/know a fix?
