OD Solenoid



My RAM just kicked some codes on the Shift Solenoid. I found that there are 3 of the different solenoids in there and decided to hand it off to a shop because at my shop cost they are not cost friendly. Plus all of my mechanics wont work on transmissions. One of the solenoids is for Overdrive and my best guess is that is the one that may be giving you the issues.



In my case, the trans kicks at every shift point but is smooth as silk in between them. Not fun on the expressway at O'dark:30 driving back from the hole in the Earth called Ohio