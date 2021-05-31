Just bought a 1991 GT. Previous owner did a new 347 shortblock with trick flow heads a nice redone supercharger along with a new tremec trans. When first test driving the car it had a nice vibration you can feel in the car around 2k to 3k....pretty heavy. Since getting the car home you can feel it at idle as well and revving it. He said he did a new centerforce clutch with s SVE billet flywheel and you can see a new harmonic balancer on it. Wanna get this fixed as there's only 500 miles on almost everything a dont wanna ruin it. You can feel it heavy in the shifter while driving and just in neutral reving. Where and how do I start?