Engine Vibration

C

Carlini17

New Member
May 20, 2011
6
0
1
Just bought a 1991 GT. Previous owner did a new 347 shortblock with trick flow heads a nice redone supercharger along with a new tremec trans. When first test driving the car it had a nice vibration you can feel in the car around 2k to 3k....pretty heavy. Since getting the car home you can feel it at idle as well and revving it. He said he did a new centerforce clutch with s SVE billet flywheel and you can see a new harmonic balancer on it. Wanna get this fixed as there's only 500 miles on almost everything a dont wanna ruin it. You can feel it heavy in the shifter while driving and just in neutral reving. Where and how do I start?
 

Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Gretchen Whitmer is eating at me
Mar 7, 2019
2,023
701
133
57
Sarasota Florida
A lot of fancy stuff there. Because you don't know the car I would bring it to a Mustang Master if you think you find one. The previous owner would/should have fixed it. Could be anything in my opinion.
 
