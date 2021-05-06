I have read some old threads on this concern however I'm stuck dealing with this aggravating issue, I Have a 331 with AFR 185 heads and a VIctor 5.0 EFI intake. The car ran great and made power however after blowing an intake gasket I found that the ports on my intake do Not line up with the head port (which are both 2" ports) My current intake sits 0.180" to high causing the injectors to actually spray partially onto the head surface and intake gasket itself. I have seen posts (old ones) where people have taken 0.200" off the intake to lower and fix this issue, my major concern is the China wall (flat area between port surfaces) there only appears to have .060" to machine before contacting the base of the intake. Looking for anyone that has addressed this issue before.