So Ive had my 66 coupe for 5 years. Researching vin on door says inline 6. That vin didnt match title. Vin on shock tower does. Says 289 2v. Car currently has IL6 and 3 speed auto, 4 lug axles, wheels. I found the clutch pedal tucked up under the carpet. Wt actual f? Who would do this?