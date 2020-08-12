Vinyl Roof Moulding Clips

Mystang66

Mystang66

Member
Jul 23, 2011
45
5
19
Minneapolis, MN
I’m getting ready to put the vinyl top back on my 1977 Mustang II Ghia and realize I’m missing a few of the moulding clips. Anyone have any idea where I can find replacements?

E7117FC8-8B94-42F7-A0D0-F1B57B47D9B2.jpeg
A0A3AF90-1B91-4084-92B4-4146B5B3BD5B.jpeg
 

