Virtual Car Show here ???

90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
5,322
4,362
203
42
Been a member of this forum for a few years now. With the car seen being quarantined in most places I just wondered if we could do a virtual car show here. Set a date and time frame to post videos of our cars with walk arounds. Could figure out some way to do a CT title for a prize or some other thing....like Stangnet merch. or gift cards...something. Category ideas. Maybe chip in to an administrator for actual trophies...or something. Even a certificate download sent to the top picks inboxes. It would be cool ( I think )

I'm suffering with car show withdrawal syndrome. I'm sure I wouldn't win any prizes but it would be fun.

Who would be on board ??? Can we even do it ???
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Noobz347 Add Bluetooth to Virtually [any] Radio Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
0 Expired Virtually Unmodified 2001 Cobra Convertible SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Mustang_Fan 2011 5.0 Virtual modding. what? I have a long wait! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
V Virtual Mustang Builder 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
ASD Virtual Bartender 2 Regional Forums and Event Information 36
BlackFox5.0 I've had virtually every cat back out there, and still can't find one that fits. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
M Here's what the virtual body shop did for us 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 11
Jinx Virtual Engine Software?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
B AC causes car to over heat 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
M Engine car cuts out without revs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
R Engine Car has no power under acceleration, but has no codes 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
T HELP MY CAR IS RUNNING TERRIBLY! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
E Any way to tell if my car is modified? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 64
A Electrical Help. I’ve about had it with this car.... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
silverlx50 Engine Car spewing fuel Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
7 Progress Thread Oregon Pace Car Story to Coolness 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 36
7 New Guy from Oregon 79 Pace Car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
A Car starts but dies Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
93silverlx50 Engine Car in limp mode, fuel spitting out of tailpipes, missing rough idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
T Decent deal on these cars? Or keep looking? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
R New car! 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
CrazyRedFox Fuel Noise from the rear after shutting off car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
slayr281 Hey, I know that car! 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
M For Sale FS: 2000 Mustang GT Track Car / 62k Miles / 5k on Motor / Full Roll Cage / California / $5,000 OBO SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Olivethefet Drivetrain One Man T5 Tailshaft Housing Install In The Car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
R Fox 1987 Charcoal Canister Test - Test off car 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
trlps_ Need help, car wont rev up or drive 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
S Strange sound coming from under car? 2001 Mustang GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Gtbabydriver new to this site and learning about my car 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
T Car Stalling OUT 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
P Progress Thread My First Project Car And My First Fox 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
Wayne Waldrep Engine Trouble with the old pile...I mean car. Need some help. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
D How to know if car springs are bad on just shocks? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Mixveez First car 86 T-Top 4 eye Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 67
L Raising the car for Subframe connector welding (or other reasons). 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 22
J Start a car club in Lancaster/Palmdalr area Regional Forums and Event Information 0
T Fox Scored a 5 speed feature car with only 67k original miles 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
V A 20 year old car, with many faults! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
DarkFox I'm a new stangnet member and I am removing the :poo:ty early 90's alarm system in my car. Northeast Ohio failure here. The Welcome Wagon 21
R Car wont start 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
L 1997 Cobra Tune Question (and some background on the car) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
91GTstroked Engine Gas smell in cabin, car died on highway. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
5 Electrical Tick when connecting negative terminal to battery. Tick no longer happens but car doesn't start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
0 Plenty Fuel, No Spark. Car will not start 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
S Electrical Speed Density 02 Harness on Mass air car?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
G mustang running rough after car wash 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
C Hi guys i just got a 2003 mustang gt 4.6 how do check kow it the car has pi heads SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
Jason Roberts O2 Simulators put on a 1994 GT 5.0 do they hurt the car or are they useful even though the 94 GT only had 2 O2 sensors and they were before the cats 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom