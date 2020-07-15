Been a member of this forum for a few years now. With the car seen being quarantined in most places I just wondered if we could do a virtual car show here. Set a date and time frame to post videos of our cars with walk arounds. Could figure out some way to do a CT title for a prize or some other thing....like Stangnet merch. or gift cards...something. Category ideas. Maybe chip in to an administrator for actual trophies...or something. Even a certificate download sent to the top picks inboxes. It would be cool ( I think )



I'm suffering with car show withdrawal syndrome. I'm sure I wouldn't win any prizes but it would be fun.



Who would be on board ??? Can we even do it ???