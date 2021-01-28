Vivid Racing

Rdub6
So while I wait to figure out my rear end issues
Just wondering if anyone has any experience with this company? They have the brake line I need on sale. Just want to make sure that savings isn’t going to buy me some aggravation.
Fine Lines Intermediate Brake Line For 83-86 Ford Mustang V8 w/ Sub-Frame Connectors Stainless | ZIN8301SS
www.vividracing.com