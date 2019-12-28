vm1 with 93 engine harness

hello all , I am very new to the foxbody and wiring is not my strong spot either.
I have a new fuel injected motor from an 86 foxbody i am putting in my 91 lx
that has a carb motor installed as of now. The guy i bought the motor off gave
me the engine,ecu and a harness from a 93 stang. The ecu that came with it
is a vm1 and I know 86 was SD and the 93 harness has a MAF sensor so will
the 93 harness work with the vm1 if i just leave the MAF disconnected and
a vaccum line running to MAP sensor?
