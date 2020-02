Yes, I have coil overs so no upper control arm. And your totally right in that I could actually remove larg amount of my shock towers to help with clearance of headers and make spark plug changes easier lol.

I’m just wondering if anyone has experience with cutting hole in greatly changing angles and how that Turned out.

Also I’m sort of afraid to cut into my car. Just because.... it’s a big deal to me.

I was originally wanting to modify it just enough that I could go back to stock if I or next owner (hopefully by 5 year old son ) wanted too.

But it’s mine now. So I think I’m going to make it mine and cut away.

I think it will actually loook pretty good if the hole is lined with thin wall pipe and everything is ground to match contours.

In other words you won’t actually see a pipe. Just a pass through hole supported by pipe.