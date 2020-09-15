crb
Complete kit- has been rebuilt and everything powder coated- zero miles since rebuild
Includes-
V1 Vortech (rebuilt)
Anderson Power pipe
Boost control
T-Rex fuel pump
Boost Gauge
FMU
Everything needed to install, oil lines, pulleys, radiator pipe, belt, pvc bypass
All bagged and tagged
$3000 plus shipping- or best offer.
Located just outside of Philly
