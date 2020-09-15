Complete kit- has been rebuilt and everything powder coated- zero miles since rebuild



Includes-

V1 Vortech (rebuilt)

Anderson Power pipe

Boost control

T-Rex fuel pump

Boost Gauge

FMU



Everything needed to install, oil lines, pulleys, radiator pipe, belt, pvc bypass



All bagged and tagged



$3000 plus shipping- or best offer.



Located just outside of Philly