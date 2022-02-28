Vortech v-3 oil change

Hey guys. Changed the fluid on the Vortech V-3 in my Fox last spring like I do every spring. Drove the car about 200 miles last year. Sad. I know.



My question is, do you think it’s really necessary to change the supercharger fluid this spring with such little use last year? Now I’m not looking to be cheap. Ton of money invested in the car, just don’t want to waste time and another 4oz bottle of supercharger oil if it’s not necessary.



Thoughts?