Vortech V3 Air Leak

mikestang63 said: make sure the inlet and outlet tubes are seated properly and the clamps tight

Clamps are all tight and tubes are all good. It's definitely coming from between the volute and the head unit. I'm having a hard time finding details on how it's connected to the head unit. Is there a gasket or something that could be leaking? It made 7.4 lbs of boost on the last pull with an air to air inter cooler, but it's definitely leaking.