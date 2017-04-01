Vortech V3 Air Leak

I've got my supercharger all installed and @a91what is getting my MS DIYPNP dialed in. After I installed the latest tune today and was warming up the car, I felt air coming from between the manifold and the head on the supercharger. It's new and ever since I've first started it it's had a flutter when backing off the throttle. I thought it was the bypass, but now I'm not so sure. Any thoughts from the Vortech experts? Trying to upload a video
 

Clamps are all tight and tubes are all good. It's definitely coming from between the volute and the head unit. I'm having a hard time finding details on how it's connected to the head unit. Is there a gasket or something that could be leaking? It made 7.4 lbs of boost on the last pull with an air to air inter cooler
, but it's definitely leaking.
 
I’d mix up some dish soap and water in spray bottle, soak up all suspicious areas then start car up and look for the leak. It should be pretty obvious with the soap bubbles foaming from leak area.
Also, if your using “T bolt” clamps on hoses or couplers they can sometimes be more prone to leaking vs standard worm style hose clamp. (My own experience)
 
