VW OBD2 help needed.

7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
Sep 1, 2010
2,818
486
124
Kearney, NE
Are there any VW techs out there? The import place cannot hook up to the OBD2 port. It is not the fuses and the K diagnostic radio line is not hooked up to the radio or looped. The local locksmith could not use his scanners, but until now, the Bosch reader and the shop have been communicating fine.
I need to get the ABS and airbag lights checked out.
If not, does anyone know of a big ravine near here?
 

