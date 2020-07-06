Waiting for over 30 Years

L

LJU 65

New Member
Jul 6, 2020
1
0
1
51
Michigan
The Story
I fell in love with mustangs as a young boy at 10 years old. I helped a friend with paper route just so I could deliver to one house, the one with a 1967 Shelby fastback in the garage. Wonder if the owner ever figured out why there were nose smudges on the driver’s side window.

Fast forward to age 13. My uncle was a car guy and gave me and my Dad a non-running car to fix up. The dream of working with my Dad to restore it ended when he passed from cancer. That project was more than I could handle by myself at age 15 and my uncle (a MOPAR guy) stepped in and sold me a nice 1972 Dodge Dart driver. Drove it though high school with my future wife by my side. Lost it in an accident at 18 and been longing for a car ever since.

College, then family obligations, then financial responsibilities kept me from the dream. Now I am 51 years old I have two sons 22 and 21 years old and I am still married to my high school sweetheart. I saved my pennies and finally bought a dandy 1965 mustang coupe after a very long search. 289 ci 30 over four speed with 3:55 gears, what a blast to drive.

I have been spending the last several Saturday nights cruising Woodward Avenue with my sons and their Subaru WRX's. This Saturday I began installing a new rear leaf springs and pan hard bar and enjoyed every minute even in the 90 degree heat. Front suspension is next, roller spring perches new sway bar, new coil springs, UCA and LCA's etc.. I could not be happier and cannot wait to see how she handles

I am not a wealthy man but found a way to make it happen. I witnessed several of my older friends loose their drive and forget their dreams. I am happy to see this forum and look forward to learning from, commiserating with and laughing with you guys.


Lou
IMG_5570.JPG
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D finally got a CT after years of waiting, just dont remember saying that.... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 16
TrickFlow I need input on these parts (Ive waited 3 years, please help) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 23
Scot_94GT Is it worth it to wait for the SE cars, or will resale be good in 2 years? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
B we gotta wait 2 years for a cobra?? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 32
B isnt 1st year of new model a wait & see?? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 20
92j3ieje8 How long to wait before removing intake manifold? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
xBen5.0 Waiting For My Supercharged 2016 5.0 The Welcome Wagon 2
Boosted92LX But Wait! There's More! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
M Long Order Wait Time? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 4
84Ttop Progress Thread Project 2015 Gt: Waiting For New Go Fast Parts 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 238
doobismaximus Tune First?or Wait 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 29
84Ttop As We Wait For The 2015, What Are You Driving? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 41
Onefine88 Fox Why Did I Wait? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
ar2d2 New Guy, Still Waiting For Shipment The Welcome Wagon 39
rjpkrp Progress Thread Whoah...wait...what? Guess I'm Going To Do A Mild Restoration 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 14
Mattstang04 Retune Or Wait? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
J Decided To Wait 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
spirockp 7 Weeks And I Am Still Waiting For My Mustang. :( 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 44
geneo4116 JUST HAD 373 GEARS INSTALLED IN MY 13 MUSTANG 5.0 AUTO HOW LONG SHOULD I WAIT TO HAMMER IT ??? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 11
B Need Advice Quick Please! - Car at Ford Waiting for me to call back SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 20
joshjwc9 And so, I'm waiting for the windshield to get replaced.. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 17
D Buy Now or Wait Until Spring?? Regional Forums and Event Information 4
beviking Wait til spring for new 5.0 or this... 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 18
D Tired of waiting on my 2012 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 21
S Can't wait 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
ganador01 Buying ARH headers. Wait for muffler change? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
72mustang Can't wait to get engine back! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
L Buy this 07 GT or wait? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
russ1979 put on the new t.b. now or wait till h/c/i Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Mustang_Fan 2011 5.0 Virtual modding. what? I have a long wait! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
MAC'n89Blckstng Here's what you all have been waiting for! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 66
MAC'n89Blckstng And she waits calmly........ 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
F Project: At Home Waiting 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
R stalls once in a while out when in gear waiting for a light SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
M Get a V6 now or wait? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 13
B yippee for longtubes! wait? crap now what.. 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
T Buy now, or wait? 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 13
8 3.73's or wait for 4.10's Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
9646gt new pics of the ride and video..56k...wait for the beep 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
RUNINAGT OH I can't wait for this 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
Mr_Q "Hey wait, Japans buying these things." 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 18
vertigasen Paint question, wait til spring or not SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
40th GT Buy now or wait? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
T Go with employee pricing or wait? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
stang_10 Waiting..... 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
m4a1mustang How long did you have to wait? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 19
eliteJAE Waiting on parts =) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 16
Kronos Cold Air intake Q's waiting for A's SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 34
mustangfan1990 Well this is what everyone has been waiting for.... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 85
G upgrades while waiting for supercharger SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom