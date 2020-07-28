Wanna thank the General, 74Stang2togo, and Exrace89GT.

Followed your advice, and talked to Lentech, and Lokar today. Lentech gave me a list of everything I will need to get this AOD hooked up, and Lokar has everything I need to hook up the TV cable to my Holley carb.

Was very impressed by the young man at Lokar.

Told me to give his phone number to the shop that is installing the transmission, and he would talk him through installing it if he has any questions.

This is a great site and I thank you all for helping me out.

The SN Certified Technician could on here isn’t much help though. : D