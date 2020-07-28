Wanna thank the General, 74Stang2togo, and Exrace89GT.

Enough to make my old Nipples hard
Jul 2, 2019
308
258
71
72
Chillicothe, Missouri
Followed your advice, and talked to Lentech, and Lokar today. Lentech gave me a list of everything I will need to get this AOD hooked up, and Lokar has everything I need to hook up the TV cable to my Holley carb.
Was very impressed by the young man at Lokar.
Told me to give his phone number to the shop that is installing the transmission, and he would talk him through installing it if he has any questions.
This is a great site and I thank you all for helping me out.
The SN Certified Technician could on here isn’t much help though. : D
 
revhead347

Rdub6

Rdub6

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
1,515
1,096
123
Long Island, NY
Yes I am. : )
Since I’ve joined this site a little over a year ago, you all have been very very helpful when building my little 83 to what I wanted it to be. You all have been a blessing.
Well not everyone. : D
I love that little car you built!
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,228
5,545
193
polk county florida
In defence of the one sct here, ok so there is no defending that one but that member is really pretty all right, his delivery is kinda rough.
 
L

LAFF

Enough to make my old Nipples hard
Jul 2, 2019
308
258
71
72
Chillicothe, Missouri
I love that little car you built!
Thank you very much.
It is a funny thing about that little Fox.
I bought my late wife a new 2015 GT Premium Convertible that never has gotten the compliments that this little Fox gets.
What I love about it is that it is so RAW.
The Cam lope, the sound of the exhaust etc.
I have had a great time putting it together.
 
Rdub6
Rdub6

Rdub6

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
1,515
1,096
123
Long Island, NY
Thank you very much.
It is a funny thing about that little Fox.
I bought my late wife a new 2015 GT Premium Convertible that never has gotten the compliments that this little Fox gets.
What I love about it is that it is so RAW.
The Cam lope, the sound of the exhaust etc.
I have had a great time putting it together.
I agree.... these are the last of the “muscle cars” as I remember them.
The new ones are cool, but just don’t have the “feel” as these old ones do. (but I want a new one for the stable too).
 
L

LAFF

Enough to make my old Nipples hard
Jul 2, 2019
308
258
71
72
Chillicothe, Missouri
I agree.... these are the last of the “muscle cars” as I remember them.
The new ones are cool, but just don’t have the “feel” as these old ones do. (but I want a new one for the stable too).
Believe me I understand: )
It is just me now, and am reliving my childhood I guess. My 1st new car was a 1965 Mustang 289, with a 3 speed stick. Believe me it was very raw, but was one running little SOB : )
 
Rdub6
