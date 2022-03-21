I’m looking to add cats to the aftermarket exhaust on my 92.



1. The car has dyno runs with 400hp at the wheels and I don’t want to restrict that. Can this be accomplished?



2. I would like to retain my existing exhaust components and splice the cats in. I currently have shorty headers, x pipe and flow master mufflers and tailpipes. Can this be done with available aftermarket cats?



3. Is there room for cats near the back of the x and just before the mufflers?



Thanks