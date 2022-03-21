Exhaust Want to add cats

John Dirks Jr

John Dirks Jr

there is enough sticking out to grab on to
I’m looking to add cats to the aftermarket exhaust on my 92.

1. The car has dyno runs with 400hp at the wheels and I don’t want to restrict that. Can this be accomplished?

2. I would like to retain my existing exhaust components and splice the cats in. I currently have shorty headers, x pipe and flow master mufflers and tailpipes. Can this be done with available aftermarket cats?

3. Is there room for cats near the back of the x and just before the mufflers?

Thanks
 

