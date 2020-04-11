WTB/Trade Want to buy I-6 Engine Mounts 69-72 250 I6

I'm looking for the engine mount parts that attach to the engine block for the 69-72 Mustang with the 250 I-6. Ford part numbers are C90Z 6030-A (right side) and C90Z 6031-A (left side). They look like the red-circled part in the drawing.

If you have a pair please include price including shipping to Mitchell, SD 57301 and how you prefer to be paid in your response.

Please contact me by PM or email: [email protected].

TIA
 

