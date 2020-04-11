rexrocket
New Member
Dec 26, 2000
I'm looking for the engine mount parts that attach to the engine block for the 69-72 Mustang with the 250 I-6. Ford part numbers are C90Z 6030-A (right side) and C90Z 6031-A (left side). They look like the red-circled part in the drawing.
If you have a pair please include price including shipping to Mitchell, SD 57301 and how you prefer to be paid in your response.
Please contact me by PM or email: [email protected].
TIA
