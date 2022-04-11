Suspension Want to lower vert, anyone run these tires/wheels with a lower? Will I rub?

I am looking at ordering a set of Ford Performance B springs, or C springs. I currently have on the below wheels and tires, wondering if I am going to rub? I don't want to roll any fenders, or cut anything. Eibach springs are currently on a massive backorder, and my only option for convertible is the Ford springs. Does anyone run this setup? Have pics? TIA

stock suspension:

Tires are 245/45 R17 front
275/40 R17 rear

Wheels are:

Front
  • Wheel Diameter - 17
  • Wheel Width - 8
  • Lugs - 4
  • Offset - +19mm
  • Backspacing - 5.25
  • Wheel Weight - 23 lbs
Rear
  • Wheel Diameter - 17
  • Wheel Width - 9
  • Lugs - 4
  • Offset - +20mm
  • Backspacing - 5.94
  • Wheel Weight - 25 lbs
 

I had C springs a long time ago. IMHO it dropped the front too much and the rear not enough. I did get some rubbing up front with 245's, but it was very minor. Changed to 245/45/17 and the problem was solved. never had any issues out back.

These springs rode very rough and I later change them out.
 
Top Bottom