Wheel Diameter - 17

Wheel Width - 8

Lugs - 4

Offset - +19mm

Backspacing - 5.25

Wheel Weight - 23 lbs

Wheel Diameter - 17

Wheel Width - 9

Lugs - 4

Offset - +20mm

Backspacing - 5.94

Wheel Weight - 25 lbs

I am looking at ordering a set of Ford Performance B springs, or C springs. I currently have on the below wheels and tires, wondering if I am going to rub? I don't want to roll any fenders, or cut anything. Eibach springs are currently on a massive backorder, and my only option for convertible is the Ford springs. Does anyone run this setup? Have pics? TIAstock suspension:Tires are 245/45 R17 front275/40 R17 rearWheels are: