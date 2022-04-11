5ltr7up
I am looking at ordering a set of Ford Performance B springs, or C springs. I currently have on the below wheels and tires, wondering if I am going to rub? I don't want to roll any fenders, or cut anything. Eibach springs are currently on a massive backorder, and my only option for convertible is the Ford springs. Does anyone run this setup? Have pics? TIA
stock suspension:
Tires are 245/45 R17 front
275/40 R17 rear
Wheels are:
Front
- Wheel Diameter - 17
- Wheel Width - 8
- Lugs - 4
- Offset - +19mm
- Backspacing - 5.25
- Wheel Weight - 23 lbs
- Wheel Diameter - 17
- Wheel Width - 9
- Lugs - 4
- Offset - +20mm
- Backspacing - 5.94
- Wheel Weight - 25 lbs