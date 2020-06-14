Want to put EFI on a 6 Cyl. What System to get?

This is about my other car. Let’s call it an American Porsche.I am replacing the stock 80 hp, Air Cooled, flat 6 motor with a 140+ hp much improved one that should have a bunch of torque where the automatic and looser torque convertor lives. (It will not be as fast as my 5.0, but it aleady feels like a nimble go-cart.) On each cylinder head, it has a single carb over a cast on intake log that feeds three cylinders.The next step for this engine could be to shave off the Intake logs, and install two, three bbl carb packs on short runners over the intake ports. That will open up the top end a lot, but it will not help street drive ability and torque where I want it.So the other option I am considering is to shave the logs, add six tube runners (And small injectors) that go up to a center plenum and a horizontal facing throttle body. Then I can use use the new electronic distributor in locked out advance trigger mode for a consistent signal and not mess with a trigger wheel. The cam is gear driven, so it will never have a loose coming chain.At that point, so much for it being a simple classic car that just looks fast. I could also go to a center mounted 4bbl carb mount with six legs without making something new. I like the more stock look of the 87-88 lower profile logClamato (it will not let me put Camaro) style intakes like the one pictured, but the six spider legs will be not be wrapped under. They go out to stand on to the heads.I will have the possibility for IAT, cylinder head temp, oil temp and pressure, but no water temp on this six cylinder.Finally the Big question! What Mega Squirt system from what dealer do you reccomend, or should I go with a TBI system from Holley or someone else?Thanks for your advice and experience for a Very not stock application!