I'm currently restoring the interior door panels on my '86 GT Convertible.Whoever had the car before me completely removed both door lock switches and the brackets that hold them to the door frame.I've been able to source new switches and bezels, but I can't seem to find the harness brackets anywhere.Here is a picture of one for reference. I'm in need of two more.If anybody has any or knows where I could find some online that would be much appreciated.Thanks, ya'll.