WANTED - WTB - ISO - S197 CONVERTIBLE DRIVER DOOR - BLACK - FLORIDA



2006 GT Convertible



My new-to-me GT Convertible came with a dent on the driver door. Paintless Dent Removal guy said he would do it, but might not be satisfactory because it's across the body line lower aft part of the door.

So, I'm looking for a 'plug and play' straight replacement door.

I understand the coupe and convertible have different glass, so I'm being picky and want a black convertible door. I can deal with the interior panel, mirror, and electrical pieces.

I"m in Port Charlotte, but will enjoy a road trip to wherever in FL you might be.

Please contact me by call or text - 571-217-1915.

THANKS!



Rich



Rich Townsend

571-217-1915