Wanting upgrade advice for 350+ rwhp

Hey guys,
I have a 2007 mustang 4 0L and I'm looking for some advice on which upgrades and in what order I should do then.
When I bought the car it had a airaide CAI installed.
I did a gt rear end 8.8 swap from a 2008 gt
And installed a pypes dualexhaust conversion

Obviously my next step will be headers. I kind of want long tubes. But also know if I want to see these numbers I will need bost.
My plan was to get eventually get the modbox kit Nd take N Eaton m90 super charger out of a Thunderbirds.
But if anyone has any suggestions that dont involve me patience g 5k+ for a procharger that would be great.

I'm not going to buy a v8 at this point. So just having fun with it and making it mine is the goal.

HELP ME REACH 350 RWHP

THANK YOU
 

I think you should just drive it and not worry about how much power it makes.

If you don't want to fork over 5k for a supercharger kit plus and additional 500 or so for a tune plus whatever it costs for one-piece driveshaft that's worth a damn then you [definitely] don't want the repair bill when something breaks.

I'm certain there are others here that can cover things I've missed.
 
