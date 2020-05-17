Wanting upgrade advice for 350+ rwhp

Hey guys,

I have a 2007 mustang 4 0L and I'm looking for some advice on which upgrades and in what order I should do then.

When I bought the car it had a airaide CAI installed.

I did a gt rear end 8.8 swap from a 2008 gt

And installed a pypes dualexhaust conversion



Obviously my next step will be headers. I kind of want long tubes. But also know if I want to see these numbers I will need bost.

My plan was to get eventually get the modbox kit Nd take N Eaton m90 super charger out of a Thunderbirds.

But if anyone has any suggestions that dont involve me patience g 5k+ for a procharger that would be great.



I'm not going to buy a v8 at this point. So just having fun with it and making it mine is the goal.



HELP ME REACH 350 RWHP



THANK YOU