Wanting wider wheels

Daves_foxbody89

Daves_foxbody89

Member
Apr 20, 2020
Oklahoma city,Oklahoma
I recently bought a set of 18 inch wheels and they have 245/45 r18 right now. I'm wanting to go wider on the tires. How wide can i go without having to beat the undercarriage for clearance or rubbing? Thanks for any advice or help the 245/45 just doesn't look wide enough in my opinion.
18×9 wheels all the way around
5 lug swap of sn95 with stock brake setup and not sure of the offset or backspacing of wheels i bought them used
 
Last edited:

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
Massachusetts
Not enough info. Need to know what your rear axle/brake setup is, and what the offset and backspacing is of the wheels
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
Massachusetts
So if it’s SN95 axles, you bigger concern is rubbing the fender lips with 9” wheels more than inner wheel well clearance unless your wheels have deep backspace.

No real way to answer without knowing if your wheel sits to the outside, or does in fact have adequate backspace. There’s just so many combinations with these cars hence the need for offset/BS soecs
 
