Warm Engine stalls when put in gear

J

Jarhead67

Member
Nov 24, 2018
41
6
18
73
Windsor Locks, Connecticut
My 86 GT has a newly built 331 stroker with a 2800rpm converter, 3 bar heads, a trickflow cam, and AOD transmission. When engine was installed we did a mass air conversion with an A9P ECU. it also has Trickflow intake with 75mm throttle body, 75mm mass air sensor calibrated for 25lb injectors and engine has 25lb injectors.

My Problem is when the engine is warm it stalls when shifting from park or neutral into drive or reverse. It is also hard to start when warm.

Cold start is good, and it idles fine when shifted into gear. Engine runs perfect when driving or idling. The problem of stalling is only when engine is warm.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FOX90LX
Engine '90 LX 5.0 engine stall after running awhile and coming to an idle
Replies
3
Views
419
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FOX90LX
FOX90LX
A
1991 5.0 - fires up every time, idles perfectly, but once it’s warm it won’t idle for more than 15 seconds
Replies
47
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
K
Fuel Fox fuel pressure cold starts
Replies
11
Views
958
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Steve10608
S
DukeOfValencia
2005 GT Hard Starting
Replies
6
Views
306
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
EmmJay
E
S
Misfire on Cylinder 5, thrown the whole parts store at it
Replies
1
Views
92
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
KRUISR
KRUISR
Top Bottom