Warm Engine stalls when put in gear

My 86 GT has a newly built 331 stroker with a 2800rpm converter, 3 bar heads, a trickflow cam, and AOD transmission. When engine was installed we did a mass air conversion with an A9P ECU. it also has Trickflow intake with 75mm throttle body, 75mm mass air sensor calibrated for 25lb injectors and engine has 25lb injectors.



My Problem is when the engine is warm it stalls when shifting from park or neutral into drive or reverse. It is also hard to start when warm.



Cold start is good, and it idles fine when shifted into gear. Engine runs perfect when driving or idling. The problem of stalling is only when engine is warm.