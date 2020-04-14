Water in oil??

What's up people! New member here.

I have manual 2012 gt with 29k Miles on it. I decided to throw a stage 3 Roush supercharger on it. The car was running fine and I've never had an issue with it as I barely drive it. The car has never overheated and no coolant leaks, when I drained the coolant to install the supercharger the level was full.

I installed the kit using the instructions and some YouTube vids, after I finished the install and threw the tune on. I tried to crank it and got a single click, I broke it down and drain coolant again to look for wiring issues. I didn't find any, put it back together and notice the coolant was taking forever to fill. I checked under the car and saw nothing leaking, I tried to crank it again and again a single click. I checked under the car and saw a couple drops of water(coolant) coming from the junction of headers and mid pipe. I then check the oil and saw water mixed in, checked the spark plugs they were fine. I dump the oil and easliy a gallon or more of water came rushing out followed by oil. What could have cause this? Is there a way to possibly mis route the coolant hoses in a manner that would allow the water to enter the oil? I'm looking for possibilities bc the car was fine before and somehow now water is getting into the oil pan.
 

